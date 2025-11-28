Organization of Turkic States committed to become global actor - Deputy SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ We'll fulfill our responsibilities towards transforming the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) into a global actor, Deputy Secretary General of OTS Omer Kocaman told media on the sidelines of the 7th Meeting of Ministers and High Officials in Charge of Media and Information of OTS in Baku, Trend reports.

"We have just concluded the meeting of high-level officials in the field of information held by OTS in Baku, and we all unanimously signed the decision on which areas and steps OTS will take in 2026," Kocaman explained.

He noted that at the subsequent phase, within the parameters of this hosting executed in Baku, the efficacious operationalization of the resolutions proposed by Azerbaijan persists.

“Primarily with Azerbaijan as the host, almost all member countries of OTS have similar approaches in the field of information and communication. Ministers and high-level representatives of all member states drew attention to almost the same points. At the forefront of these topics are media literacy, combating disinformation, and the proper dissemination of information.

As OTS and the Communication Directorate of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye, we stated that we'll fulfill our responsibilities in the field of communication to ensure that information is properly conveyed to the broad public, transforming OTS from an effective regional actor into a global actor.

In this respect, we will also furnish all contributions as the Communication Directorate of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye,” he added.

