Next wave of ex-IDPs heads to Khidirli village in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Khidirli village in the Aghdam district in accordance with the ongoing program of Great Return to the liberated territories by the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, 13 families, comprising 48 individuals, are returning to their native village.

The returning families had been temporarily residing in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, over a three-decade span due to the Armenian incursion into these regions.

The residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care provided to them.

In addition, the residents extended their sincere appreciation to the Azerbaijani Army for liberating the lands from occupation, honoring the sacrifices made by soldiers and officers, and paying tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives in the struggle for the homeland.

