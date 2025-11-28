“Caucasian Eagle - 2025” exercise held in Ankara (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. In accordance with the approved annual cooperation plan, the “Caucasian Eagle – 2025” joint tactical-special exercise was conducted with high professionalism in Ankara with the participation of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian special forces units, Trend reports.

The exercise focused on further strengthening cooperation among the three fraternal countries in security and defense fields in the region, is of particular importance in terms of expanding the interoperability, rapid-response, coordination, and combat training capabilities of the participating units.

Within the Distinguished Visitors Day of the exercise, the Commander of the Azerbaijan Special Forces, Hero of Patriotic War, Major General Alakbar Jahangirov, as well as high-ranking officers of other countries, observed the activities on site. Detailed reports on the phases of the exercise, assigned tasks and achieved results were presented to the commanders.

During the exercise, the special forces, in coordination with rocket-artillery and aviation units, successfully fulfilled their tasks in various episodes, demonstrating high readiness and tactical flexibility.

A group of servicemen who distinguished themselves during the exercise were presented with relevant awards for their exemplary discipline and professionalism in the performance of their duties.