Uzbekistan explores driving force of future media market in young talents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Young talents are the driving force of the future media market, Director of the Center for the Production of Content for Mass Media under the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Kobuljon Akhmedov said at the 7th Meeting of Ministers and High Officials in Charge of Media and Information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

He noted that Uzbekistan is in the thick of it with a wave of sweeping reforms, where the spotlight is shining brightly on the growth of the media landscape and the nurturing of young talent.

"We are creating an open and modern information environment that reflects the dynamics of transformations in the country," Akhmedov explained.

He underlined that the key direction of the work is the support of young specialists.

According to him, a complex of programs aimed at developing youth media potential is implemented in Uzbekistan: educational courses on mobile journalism and work in social networks, practical trainings for bloggers and creators, and others.

Akhmedov also emphasized that the countries of the Turkic world are united by a rich cultural heritage and common aspirations, which creates a significant potential for expanding cooperation.

"Uzbekistan is ready to actively participate in the implementation of all initiatives provided by the working program of OTS, including the exchange of talents and joint production of content," the director of the center added.

