Azerbaijan enlists in Caspian Sea Aquatic Bioresources Protection Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ Taking place in Turkmenistan's Ashgabat, Azerbaijan is making its debut at the 9th Commission on the Conservation and Rational Use of Aquatic Biological Resources and Management of Shared Stocks of the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center public legal entity.

The country was represented by the center’s director, Jeyhun Aliyev, and deputy director, Elshan Majidov. The commission meeting took place in Ashgabat from November 24 to 26, 2025.

Delegations from Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan also participated in the discussions, which focused on the implementation of the Commission’s earlier decisions, fishing quotas applied in 2024, fish-breeding programs aimed at restoring stocks, and ongoing measures to protect aquatic bioresources.

Participants reviewed the current status of the Caspian Sea’s bioresources based on 2024 scientific research, assessing shifts in species biomass and key ecological risks. They also endorsed joint fishing quotas for 2026, reviewed the performance of the Commission’s working groups, and outlined priorities for the next phase of cooperation.

The Azerbaijani delegation underscored the need to strengthen coordination of scientific research among partner countries, enhance biomonitoring systems, and expand sturgeon restoration initiatives across the Caspian basin.

The meeting culminated in the ratification of the Conclusive Protocol pertaining to the Commission's 9th session.

