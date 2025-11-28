Azerbaijan's liberated territories boast nearly full employment rate - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ Employment levels in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories have surpassed 92 percent, Sadig Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency, told reporters, Trend reports.

Aliyev noted that as part of the “Great Return” program, the employment prospects of residents are assessed before they relocate to the liberated territories.

“Throughout this period, we have operated in the liberated areas under the motto ‘From Employment to Resettlement,’ and the first step is to assess the employment opportunities of those who settle there. Before relocation, we evaluate their professional skills, identify their qualifications, and then gather information on available vacancies offered by employers in the liberated territories. After that, we work on ensuring their employment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's “Great Return” program prioritizes ensuring employment for internally displaced persons (IDPs) until they resettle in the liberated territories. As part of this policy, implemented by the State Employment Agency, residents' professional skills are assessed, and job vacancies in the liberated territories are identified to ensure their economic stability after returning home. This initiative is an important component of the broader “Great Return” project aimed at restoring and resettling territories liberated after the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel