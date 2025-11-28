Azerbaijan, China teaming up to work on developing cooperation in financial sector (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ Azerbaijan and China have held discussions on expanding cooperation in the financial sector, Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

“As part of our business trip to the People’s Republic of China, we held a meeting with Li Yunze, Minister of the National Financial Regulatory Administration of China.

During the discussions, we exchanged in-depth views on recent innovations in both economies and the reforms undertaken in recent years. We thoroughly reviewed development trends in the banking and insurance sectors, the principles of risk-oriented supervision, and advances in supervisory technologies, including the use of artificial intelligence in oversight processes. We also shared our experience in introducing new approaches and innovative solutions within the insurance sector,” the publication reads.

The post pointed out that the meeting also brought up chances to build up cooperation between the financial supervisory authorities of Azerbaijan and China.

“While discussing the prospects for deepening ties between the banking and insurance sectors, both sides expressed their interest in further developing this cooperation,” the statement further reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel