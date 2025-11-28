Kazakhstan’s Tokayev says no presidential quota in new unicameral parliament

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 28. In the new unicameral Parliament, there will be no presidential quota, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a dialogue platform with rural akims (heads of a local government) in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

According to him, the recent initiative is currently under extensive discourse within the public sphere, with numerous propositions being articulated concerning the architectural framework of Parliament. For instance, proposals have been advanced for the proportional allocation of legislative representatives contingent upon demographic metrics.

“With such an approach, the number of deputies could reach 200, whereas today there are 148 deputies in the two chambers. Parliamentary reform is not just a mechanical merger of the two chambers. I believe that an excessive increase in the number of deputies is not advisable. On the contrary, we need to optimize and improve the functioning of Parliament. In the new unicameral Parliament, there will be no presidential quota—all deputies should be elected through a unified procedure,” he stated.

In his September 2025 Address to the People of Kazakhstan, Tokayev put forth a proposition to deliberate on the matter of legislative reform. He proposed the establishment of a unicameral legislative body to supplant the existing bicameral framework. Tokayev emphasized that this matter necessitates a referendum, potentially slated for 2027.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel