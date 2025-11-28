Azerbaijan funds power infrastructure revamp in its liberated Aghdara, Khojaly districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Reconstruction work on electricity infrastructure costing 10.9 million manat ($6.4 million) will be carried out in a number of villages of Azerbaijan's Aghdara and Khojaly districts, Trend reports.

The complete reconstruction of internal and external electricity supply will cover Ashaghi Oratagh, Chapar, and Damirli villages in Aghdara, as well as Tazabina, Seyidbeyli, Dashbulag, Badara, Khanyurdu, and Ballija villages in Khojali.

Azerishig Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) has successfully completed the requisite operational tasks.

The mandate for the execution of the reconstruction project was conferred, culminating in the formalization of a contractual agreement with Shans Construction LLC. In accordance with the contractual agreement, the entity received the aforementioned remuneration.

The Shans Construction LLC was registered in 2021. It has a charter capital of 215,010 manat ($126,400), and its legal representative is Vugar Orujov.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel