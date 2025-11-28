Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss expansion of cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a meeting with Yarub Qudah, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and co-chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation between the two countries, on November 28, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

The leaders highlighted that Azerbaijan-Jordan relations continue to develop on the principles of friendship and cooperation. It was noted that the close personal ties between President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan serve as a pivotal element in this progress.

During the meeting, prospects for further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, including trade and economic relations, investment, humanitarian initiatives, and other areas, were discussed.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance, Sahil Babayev, also attended the meeting.

