Uzbekistan, Germany team up for major leap in tech transfer, precision manufacturing

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 28. Uzbekistan and Germany have reached an agreement to enhance collaboration in the areas of technology transfer, production modernization, and the integration of high-precision metalworking equipment, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade.

These commitments were formalized in a trilateral Memorandum of Cooperation signed by MIKROMAT GmbH, Tech Pro Engineering GmbH, and Uzbekistan’s Auto Spring Components (KOVA Foundry). The agreement was concluded following a meeting chaired by Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Akram Aliyev, with representatives from the German companies and the Uzbek enterprise.

During the discussions, the parties assessed the progress of their joint industrial project, examined technological processes, and identified opportunities for expanding production capacity. They also outlined the necessary steps to advance to subsequent phases of collaboration, with a particular focus on technological innovations and optimizing production chain efficiencies.

The parties reaffirmed their dedication to scaling up joint initiatives, broadening production programs, and developing high-value-added industrial products within Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with Germany reached $1 billion in the period from January through October 2025, reflecting a 7.7-percent decline compared to the same period in 2024 ($950.4 million).