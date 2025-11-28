Azerbaijan, China explore new frontiers in capital market development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ Azerbaijan and China have held discussions on the current state and development of their capital markets, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to information, a delegation led by CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov met with Wu Qing, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), during a working visit to the People’s Republic of China.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged insights on the current state of their respective capital markets and the measures implemented to support their development. The discussions centered on recent changes to regulatory and supervisory frameworks, the integration of innovative financial instruments, and emerging technological trends within the sector. Additionally, the parties shared information regarding efforts to safeguard investor interests and encourage greater participation from individual investors in capital markets.

The meeting also delved into potential avenues for future collaboration between the CBA and CSRC, exploring opportunities for joint initiatives aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the capital markets sector.

