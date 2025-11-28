Azerbaijani stage performances to shine in Turkmenistan’s foreign classics week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ Azerbaijani stage works will be shown in theatres across Turkmenistan during the week of the Foreign Classical Performances dedicated to peace and friendly relations between the peoples of the world, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan told Trend.

According to information, pieces by the eminent Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli will also be presented as part of the week-long cultural programme, which will take place from 6 to 12 December 2025 in celebration of Turkmenistan's 30th anniversary of permanent neutrality.

By the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a theatrical production of Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s operetta “Husband and Wife”, which 140th anniversary this year in Azerbaijan and around the world, will be presented in the Turkmen language at the Main Drama Theatre named after the Great Saparmyrat Turkmenbashy in Ashgabat. The performance will also feature simultaneous translation into English and Russian, ensuring broader accessibility for international audiences.

Meanwhile, the works of Uzeyir Hajibeyli hold a distinguished place in Turkmenistan’s cultural life. In addition to “Husband and Wife”, the composer’s timeless operetta “Arshin Mal Alan” enjoys enduring popularity on various theatre stages in Ashgabat and continues to be highly appreciated by both local audiences and international visitors.

Moreover, within the week, Uzeyir Hajibeyli's play "Arshin Mal Alan" will be traditionally staged at the A.S. Pushkin Russian Drama Theatre in Ashgabat.

Throughout the performance week, Turkmen audiences and international guests will have the opportunity to enjoy works by Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz, Georgian, American, Russian, Italian and French playwrights across the country’s theatre stages.

