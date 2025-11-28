Uzbekistan announces ambitious IT export goals for 2030

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 28. Uzbekistan aims to increase its IT services exports to $5 billion by 2030, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

This objective was underscored during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's participation in the official opening ceremony of the International Forum on Artificial Intelligence, held at the International Congress Center.

The President highlighted that, in recent years, Uzbekistan has established a robust foundation for the development of the digital economy. Notably, the International Center for Digital Technologies has been set up, operating under a special legal framework based on English law.

He further noted that the number of higher education institutions offering IT programs has nearly tripled, reaching 145, with the student body in these fields growing to 80,000.

In addition, he emphasized that foreign experts predict that artificial intelligence technologies could contribute at least $10 billion in added value to Uzbekistan’s economy over the next five years.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan’s exports of IT services have experienced a significant increase, growing 4.5 times in recent years and approaching $1 billion, thereby highlighting the success of the country’s ongoing digital reforms.