Azerbaijan approves child rights law revisions - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ Azerbaijan has approved legislative amendments concerning the protection of children’s rights, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree to enact the changes.

Under the decree, the definition of “guardianship and custodial authority” has been revised. Responsibilities regarding children who have lost their parents or have been deprived of parental care, whether placed with foster families or under provisions of the Family Code, will now fall under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population (MLSPP). In other cases, commissions on the protection of children’s rights will act as the authorized body. This clarification has been applied to relevant articles of several laws.

The decree also amends presidential orders related to the application of the “Mediation” law and the law on combating Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)-related diseases. Certain provisions have been updated to align with new legal regulations, while others have been repealed.

Additionally, relevant parts of previous decrees concerning the application of the Family Code and the Civil Code have been updated, replacing earlier references with the concept of “commissions on the protection of children’s rights.”

The decree instructs the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure proper implementation of legal provisions arising from the laws. The State Herald has approved the law to ensure the execution of the decree.

