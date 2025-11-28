Kyrgyz government adopts updated rules for subsoil licensing fees

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 28. The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a revised set of rules governing the calculation and payment of fees for retaining subsoil use licenses, according to a resolution signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev, Trend reports via the cabinet.

The new version replaces the 2022 regulations and is intended to bring the procedure in line with the Code on Non-Tax Revenues while strengthening payment administration in the mining sector. The resolution will come into force 10 days after its official publication.

A key element of the reform is the transfer of oversight authority from the Ministry of Natural Resources to fiscal bodies. To implement this transition, the ministry has been instructed to provide the State Tax Service with a complete registry of fee payers as of December 31, 2025, along with information on overpayments, existing arrears, and the total fee obligations for 2025.

The updated regulation is key for the Kyrgyz Republic, where the mining sector has long stood out as a cornerstone of the national economy. Factual data highlights that the mining and quarrying industry consistently accounts for approximately 7-8 percent of the country's total GDP and contributes between 40 percent and 50 percent of the total industrial output. Furthermore, subsoil use fees and associated taxes are a major source of revenue for the state budget. The largest single contributor remains the Kumtor gold mine, which alone generates a significant portion of the sector's total revenue.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel