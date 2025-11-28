Assistant to President of Azerbaijan visits NATO Headquarters (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev has visited NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

During his visit to Brussels, Hajiyev met at NATO Headquarters with the ambassadors of the North Atlantic Council, as well as the Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy Boris Ruge.

The meeting recalled the visit of the ambassadors of NATO’s North Atlantic Council to Azerbaijan and their meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The sides also held extensive discussions on a wide range of topics, including the successful Azerbaijan–NATO partnership and prospects for cooperation, Azerbaijan’s contributions to the alliance, including to Europe’s energy security, as well as issues related to regional security and the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda.

