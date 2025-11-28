Uzbekistan, Austria establish joint working group to boost economic cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 28. Uzbekistan and Austria have agreed to establish a joint working group to coordinate bilateral cooperation, identify priority areas, and advance joint projects, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade.

The new platform will focus on key areas such as energy saving and energy efficiency, sustainable urban development, e-government and digitalization of public services, reform of the public procurement system, and digitalization of small and medium-sized businesses.

These commitments were formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, signed by Deputy Ministers of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan Ilkhomjon Umrzakov and Umid Abidhadjaev, and Deputy Minister of the Federal Ministry of Finance of Austria Andreas Reichhardt.

During the negotiations, the sides also discussed a broad agenda aimed at strengthening bilateral economic cooperation. Special attention was given to:

* modernization of the financial sector;

* development of energy-efficient and green technologies;

* digitalization of economic processes;

* introduction of innovative approaches in infrastructure development.

The parties also evaluated operational frameworks for executing collaborative initiatives and enhancing synergistic alliances.