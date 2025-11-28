President Ilham Aliyev conveys condolences to Xi Jinping

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many lives in the devastating fire that broke out in an apartment complex in Hong Kong.

In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my profound condolences to you, to the families and loved ones of those who perished, and to the friendly people of China, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the letter reads.