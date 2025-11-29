Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin shifts up in price
Iran’s gold market climbed as the latest Bahar Azadi coin hit 1.22 billion rials ($1,929). The older version stood at 1.16 billion rials ($1,832), while half and quarter coins reached 634 million rials ($1,003) and 361 million rials ($571). One gram of 18-carat unrefined gold was priced at 117 million rials ($186).
