Azerbaijan throws light on transaction volumes via national payment systems in Oct. 2025
The volume and number of transactions conducted through instant and small payment systems in Azerbaijan changed in different directions in October, reflecting both a decline in a number of indicators and significant growth in others.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy