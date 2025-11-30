Iran attaches importance to development of digital infrastructure – Vice President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Iran’s current government (in office since August 2024) is prioritizing the development of digital infrastructures through 2029, said Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref at the National Conference on Investment Opportunities in the Field of Communications and Information Technology held in Tehran, Trend reports.

He said that priorities include everything from high-speed internet to the development of the cloud economy, data centers, 5G and gradually 6G technologies, as well as the expansion of the fiber-optic network and related information infrastructure.

Aref emphasized the importance of training qualified personnel, organizing education programs suited to the needs of universities, and conducting research in this field.

The First Vice President added that learning new skills in ICT — including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and software development — is among the priorities. He noted that a number of steps have already been taken in this direction and continue to be implemented.