Azerbaijan’s industrial sector sees spike in loan investments by Nov. 2025
As of November 1, 2025, Azerbaijani banks and non-banks had invested 1.69 billion manat ($991 million) in the industrial and manufacturing sector. This marked a monthly increase of 19.3 million manat ($11.3 million) or 1.1 percent. Compared to the same period last year, investments rose by 126.9 million manat ($74.4 million) or 8.1 percent.
