Azerbaijan’s loan investments in construction sector rise monthly

As of November 1, 2025, Azerbaijani banks and non-banks had invested 1.832 billion manat ($1.07 billion) in the construction sector. This marked a monthly increase of 12.3 million manat ($7.2 million) or 0.7 percent. Compared to the same period last year, investments fell by 81.4 million manat ($47.5 million) or 4.2 percent.

