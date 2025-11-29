Uzbekistan reviews extension of zero import duty exemptions for key goods

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 29. Uzbekistan has reviewed the extension of zero import duty exemptions for key food and consumer goods, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The matter was addressed during the most recent meeting of the Council on Tariff and Non-Tariff Regulation of Foreign Trade, which was chaired by Laziz Kudratov, the Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, as well as the head of the Council.

The primary objective of the meeting was to review proposals designed to ensure price stability for essential consumer goods within the domestic market, guarantee the supply of high-quality raw materials to national industries, and enhance the competitiveness of domestically produced goods.

The agenda also included the following items for discussion:

• The revision of exemption periods for import duties on raw materials, components, and accessories used in the leather-footwear and fur industries.

• optimization of import duty rates on machinery and raw materials used in the production of domestic agricultural and textile goods;

• amendments to export duty rates for chemical products and raw materials for the textile industry.

The proposals prepared on these issues were thoroughly reviewed with the participation of representatives of relevant industries and enterprises.

Following discussions, members of the Council approved decisions to implement the necessary measures in accordance with the meeting agenda.