Uzbekistan, Canada explore new projects in green and renewable energy

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 28. Uzbekistan and Canada explored opportunities to launch new joint projects in green and renewable energy, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and Canada’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Christopher Duggan.

According to the ministry, the parties also looked into opportunities for teaming up in information technology, transport and logistics infrastructure, water management and agriculture, along with mining and metallurgy. Both sides emphasized their interest in strengthening institutional ties, improving coordination, and moving toward a more systematic format of bilateral cooperation. It was noted that the steady development of contacts is creating a solid foundation for practical joint initiatives.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reiterated their commitment to enhance the strategic alliance and broaden collaborative efforts across all delineated domains.

Meanwhile, earlier during his visit to Tashkent, Ambassador Christopher Duggan met with the Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftegaz JSC, Bahodirjon Sidikov. The parties engaged in a dialogue aimed at amplifying bilateral synergies within the hydrocarbon domain, emphasizing the transfer of technological competencies, the deployment of avant-garde solutions, and the enhancement of professional development for sector experts.

