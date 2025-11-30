Kyrgyzstan reports voter turnout in early parliamentary elections at 10:00

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 30. Voter turnout in Kyrgyzstan’s early elections for members of the Zhogorku Kenesh reached 167,072 people, or 3.89%, as of 10:00 on November 30, Trend reports via the Central Election Commission.

The total number of registered voters stands at 4,294,243.

According to preliminary statistics by electoral district, turnout is highest in District 4 at 5.22% (6,704 voters) and District 1 at 5.04% (6,857 voters). Other districts report turnout ranging from 2.3% in District 20 (2,986 voters) to around 4–5% in several others, including Districts 2, 3, 5–7, 8, 10, 12–16, 26, and 30.

The early elections feature 460 candidates competing for seats in the Zhogorku Kenesh. Kyrgyzstan is divided into 30 electoral districts, with three deputies to be elected from each district based on who receives the highest number of votes.

Voting is being conducted nationwide, with polling stations open until 20:00 local time.