Early parliamentary elections begin in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 30. Polling stations across Kyrgyzstan opened at 8:00 a.m. (local time) today as citizens began voting in the early elections for members of the Zhogorku Kenesh, the country's Parliament, Trend reports.

The vote follows the September 25 decision by the previous parliament to dissolve itself, a step justified by the need to separate parliamentary and presidential election cycles, with the next presidential vote scheduled for January 2027.

A total of 2,492 polling stations are operating nationwide, including 100 abroad, 40 of which are located in the Russian Federation. Citizens aged 18 and older who have completed biometric registration are eligible to participate. According to the voter list, 4,294,243 people are registered to vote.

More than 10,000 law enforcement officers are on duty today to ensure public order and prevent violations. Voting will continue until 8:00 p.m., after which preliminary results are expected to be released quickly. Final results are scheduled to be confirmed and officially announced by December 14.