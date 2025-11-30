Kyrgyzstan reveals number of citizens who have voted abroad as of 08:00

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 30. As of 8:00 a.m. Bishkek time, 620 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic have cast their ballots at overseas polling stations, Trend reports via Kyrgyz MFA.

Voting is underway at 22 polling stations abroad, including in Russia, Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia and Mongolia. The process is reported to be running smoothly.

Additional foreign polling stations are expected to open as local time zones allow.

Today, Kyrgyzstan is holding early elections for members of the Zhogorku Kenesh. Overseas polling stations are operating in line with national legislation and the schedules of Kyrgyz diplomatic missions.

Voting will continue until all stations close at 20:00 local time.