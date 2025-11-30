Tatneft Turkmenistan bids tender for supply of KB-3 barite concentrate
Tender proposals must be submitted in two sealed envelopes (“A” and “B”) in duplicate. The submission window is open till December 9, with a final deadline of 18:00 local time. Late submissions will not be considered.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy