Azerbaijan reveals number of inbound flights for 1H2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ A total of 12,322 inbound airplane flights were recorded in Azerbaijan during the first half of 2025, Chief of Investigation Department at General Customs Office in Air Transport Elshan Safarli said during a media tour to the office, Trend reports.

According to him, during the reporting period, a whopping 1.6 million passengers flew the coop and landed in the country on a staggering 12,322 flights.

“Over this time frame, 1.3 million articles of luggage were moved. During the same time period, 12,331 aircraft carried 1.59 million passengers out of the country, with 1,177 million articles of baggage transferred,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel