Kyrgyzstan’s economy soars amid ongoing modernization, Kasymaliev says

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 28. Kyrgyzstan's economy has demonstrated significant growth, with a reported GDP expansion of 11.7 percent from January through July 2025, marking one of the highest growth rates in the region, Head of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev said during a breakfast with members of the Bundestag’s Germany-Central Asia Friendship Group, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev attributed Kyrgyzstan's economic success to ongoing national modernization efforts, which include streamlining administrative procedures, overhauling the tax system, and introducing digital services to attract foreign investment. Over the past three years, the country has consistently achieved an average annual GDP growth rate of at least 9%, reflecting a robust economic recovery.

The meeting also emphasized the increasing significance of bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Germany, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure development, and export diversification. Kasymaliev underscored Kyrgyzstan's view of Germany as a key partner within the European Union and highlighted the importance of Germany’s engagement in the "Central Asia +" initiative, a diplomatic platform designed to strengthen ties between Central Asia and Europe.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister acknowledged the success of previous visits by the Germany-Central Asia Friendship Group to Bishkek, describing them as pivotal in fostering mutual trust and advancing both political and economic dialogue.