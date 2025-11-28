Turkic states moving towards unified information space strategy - Azerbaijani analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Turkic states are moving towards a unified strategy in the information space, the Azerbaijani political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

He said that the 7th meeting of ministers and high officials in charge of media and information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Baku can be seen as a key turning point that will shape the future of information policy in the Turkic world.

According to him, the meeting is a sign of the dawn of a new chapter in media cooperation among Turkic states, given the level of participants, the strategic nature of the topics discussed, and the long-term impact potential of the decisions made.

"The choice to hold the meeting in Baku is not accidental. In recent years, Azerbaijan has played a leading role in the region in terms of information security, media reforms, and the creation of trans-regional communication platforms. There are three main reasons for this. First, Azerbaijan has real experience in information warfare—especially after the 44-day war, combating disinformation has become a central element of the national security policy.

Second, the organization of international forums such as the Shusha Global Media Forum has turned Azerbaijan into the center of regional media dialogue. And the third, Baku, plays a bridge role in the integration of Turkic states, both politically and culturally. In this context, the meeting’s contribution to shaping the regional information agenda has been strengthened," he also said.

Garayev brought up that the priorities for Azerbaijan during the event were tackling disinformation and boosting media literacy.

"Preventing disinformation and counterfeit narratives is regarded as an integral component of Azerbaijan’s overarching national security framework. This approach is not only defensive but also involves cooperation with international partners, developing fact-checking mechanisms, and expanding media literacy programs. Azerbaijan has implemented reforms such as updating media legislation, registering media entities on a unified platform, and ensuring the transparency of journalistic activities. This presentation aims to showcase these reforms within a regional context," he explained.

The analyst emphasized that the five-year strategy from 2027 through 2031 is the first long-term strategic framework in the media field for OTS and demonstrates the strengthening of the organization’s institutional approach to information policy.

"The meeting in Baku includes institutionalization in the field of information and media within the Turkic world, deepening coordination, developing the media economy, and ensuring regional information security. This meeting can be seen not only as an exchange of media practices but also as a significant step towards the establishment of a unified ecosystem in the information space of the Turkic states," he added.

