Azerbaijan and Thailand discuss new milestones in bilateral cooperation

During the meeting, both sides exchanged perspectives on enhancing friendly and partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Thailand, with a particular focus on parliamentary diplomacy, cooperation between think tanks, and regional issues.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan's active engagement in international forums, outlining the country's leadership role in various global initiatives. He provided updates on Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, the 29th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP-29), and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA). He also emphasized the contributions of these initiatives to global cooperation. Regarding upcoming events, Bayramov noted that the World Urban Forum (WUF13), the summits of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), and CICA, all scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan next year, would significantly contribute to regional and international dialogue.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the strengthening of ties between the Royal Institute and Azerbaijani think tanks, exploring future cooperation opportunities. Discussions also included the organization of upcoming consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries.

The parties noted the activities of the Parliamentary Network and Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as the importance of expanding mutual parliamentary cooperation within the framework of the Azerbaijani parliament's observer status in the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

The meeting also focused on Azerbaijan's scholarship programs, opportunities for educational exchange, cooperation in the field of tourism, and the organization of high-level mutual visits.

In addition, the meeting addressed other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.