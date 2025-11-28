Uzbekistan set to make waves with unified QR code payment system

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 28. Uzbekistan will introduce a unified universal QR code for payments, Trend reports via the Uzbek National Database of Legislation.

The initiative, outlined in a presidential decree signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, is part of a broader strategy to accelerate the development of financial technologies within the country.

Under the 2025–2026 fintech support program, the government plans to introduce unified standards for QR-code payments for goods and services. This initiative aims to streamline and standardize payment systems across the country.

Central Bank Chairman Timur Ishmetov has been tasked with overseeing the launch of a pilot project for the universal QR code, which is scheduled to begin in December. The project will be implemented in collaboration with commercial banks and payment service providers.

By January 2026, the Central Bank is expected to finalize and approve the regulatory framework that will govern the use of the unified QR code within the payment services sector.

Starting from February 2026, the universal QR code will be rolled out into full-scale operation in the payments market of Uzbekistan, enabling standardized processes and ensuring interoperability between payment solutions offered by different banks and providers.