Azerbaijani, Turkish diaspora groups strengthen ties in key talks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with a delegation headed by Abdulhadi Turus, Acting Head of the General Directorate for Turks Living Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) of Türkiye, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The chairman of the committee warmly welcomed the guests and noted that the friendly and fraternal relations between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye play a special role in the strong foundation of relations between our countries. It was emphasized that the existing high-level political ties between the heads of state further strengthen the ties between our peoples and create broad opportunities for joint activities in all areas. The chairman also spoke about the activities of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations, touched upon the importance of coordinated work between the diasporas of the two brotherly countries, and drew attention to the importance of cooperation projects with Turkic-speaking states, as well as expanding ties with our compatriots in Türkiye.

During the discussions, attention was drawn to the provisions of the Shusha Declaration on the activities of the diaspora, and it was noted that these provisions provide for cooperation between the diasporas of Turkic-speaking countries and impose obligations on the responsible diaspora structures.

Abdulhadi Turus expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and introduction. He noted that cooperation between structures is developing and that there is great potential for expanding joint projects and initiatives. Taking into account the different views of the new generation of the diaspora, he noted the importance of implementing joint projects and pointed out that internship programs can yield positive results.

Moreover, it was noted that the exchange of experience in the field of diaspora and lobbying, the implementation of projects based on a common strategy with young people acting as a bridge between different cultures, and the formation of a common basis for conveying the truth about both countries to the international community could give new momentum to the diaspora policies of the two brotherly countries.

The parties held a broad exchange of views on further strengthening the unity and solidarity of diaspora organizations representing the Turkic world, exchanging experience, implementing long-term joint projects, and a number of other areas.

On November 10, 2018, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Directorate for Turks Abroad and Related Communities of the Republic of Türkiye signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of diaspora policy.