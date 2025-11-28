Azerbaijan, Armenia border delimitation commissions hold meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. On 28 November 2025, in the city of Gabala, Republic of Azerbaijan, under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, the 12th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held, Trend reports.

It was noted with satisfaction that the 12th meeting of the commissions is being held on the territory of one of the parties, in the Azerbaijani city of Gabala.

During the meeting, the parties noted the agreement reached as a result of the 11th meeting on January 16, 2025, to initiate comprehensive delimitation work from the northern section—starting from the area of the tri-junction point of the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Republic of Armenia, and Georgia—and proceed southward to the border of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Armenia with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The parties conducted a detailed exchange of views on organizational and technical issues related to the delimitation activities.

Drafts of the relevant instructions on the procedures for carrying out the delimitation work were also discussed.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Mher Grigoryan, held a separate exchange of views on matters of mutual interest.

The parties agreed to determine the date of the next meeting, in working order, in one of the cities of the Republic of Armenia.