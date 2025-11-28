Azerbaijan continues to expand its radio and TV reach in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ Azerbaijan's efforts to install new Radio and Television Broadcasting Station (RTBS) across the territories liberated from occupation are steadily progressing, Trend reports.

Reportedly, eight RTBS facilities, in Shusha, Kalbajar, Mincivan (Zangilan), Khanlig (Gubadli), Shahyeri (Hadrut), Lachin, Balasoltanli (Gubadli), and Hasanriz village (Aghdara) have already been restored and brought back into service.

These stations now ensure stable television and radio broadcasting for Shusha, Khankendi, Khojaly, Lachin, Kalbajar, Khojavand, Gubadli, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Aghdam, Aghdara, and nearby settlements, significantly strengthening the region’s media coverage.

The Hasanriz RTBS in Aghdara district, which had long been in disrepair, was fully restored on January 17, 2025. The facility was reconnected to the power supply, the technical building underwent repairs, and modern equipment was installed, allowing the station to resume full operation.

Meanwhile, construction has begun on the RTBS in the administrative area of the Khojaly district, known as the Khankendi RTBS. To ensure high-quality monitoring of the construction process, dedicated equipment for “Time Lapse” video recording has been installed on-site. According to officials, all work is advancing in line with the approved project schedule.

