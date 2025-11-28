ITU member states define roadmap for digital opportunities at WTDC-25 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ The member states of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have reached an agreement on a strategic roadmap aimed at achieving universal internet access, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

This pivotal decision was made at the conclusion of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25), which wrapped up today in Baku

The two-week event was held in partnership with the ITU and marked the first time the conference took place in the CIS region.

“As President Ilham Aliyev emphasized in his address, Baku became the place where member states and partners agreed on practical decisions that will define ITU’s development directions for the next four years. Working together with partners, Azerbaijan actively contributed to shaping these outcomes. The adoption of the Baku Declaration, which also refers to the COP29 Green Digital Action Declaration, reflects our shared commitment to an inclusive and sustainable digital future,” said Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

The resolutions adopted at the conference cover areas such as radio-frequency management, cybersecurity, digital inclusion, the application of information and communication technologies (ICT), innovation, and the use of digital technologies in remote regions.

The Baku Action Plan outlines the main priorities for human-centred digital development, highlighting the needs of developing countries, communities with limited access to digital services, and vulnerable groups. Currently, more than 2 billion people worldwide remain offline. The plan for the period covering the years 2026-2029 aims to support universal and accessible internet connectivity as a foundation for an inclusive and sustainable digital future.

“WTDC-25 has brought us closer to our goal of ensuring universal, useful, and affordable connectivity for everyone, everywhere, during this decade. The Baku Declaration and the Action Plan represent a people-centred digital development roadmap that leaves no one behind,” said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

The Baku Action Plan includes regional initiatives, new and updated resolutions guiding ITU’s digital development efforts, and recommendations for the ITU Telecommunication Development Sector (ITU-D). The document also outlines technical topics to be studied by expert groups and sets priorities for digital development across six regions, including infrastructure, digital skills, and inclusive services. It envisions building partnerships and mobilizing resources to meet regional needs.

“The Baku Action Plan defines a roadmap for reducing digital divides. It also considers the specific needs of least-developed countries, landlocked developing countries, and small island developing states. In cooperation with governments and regulators, we will work to create policies and regulatory frameworks that encourage investment from industry and the private sector. This will help close infrastructure gaps and ensure beneficial connectivity and internet access for all,” emphasized Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director of the ITU Development Bureau.

At the conference, ITU presented its Global Connectivity Report for 2025, offering recommendations for ensuring access to high-quality internet services at affordable prices. Several agreements were also reached, including a two-year project to support “smart” village and island programs in the Asia-Pacific region, which will benefit 3,000 people across seven countries, and a regional project to boost digital and professional skills within the CIS, supporting 300 specialists working in satellite communication and broadcast technologies.

WTDC-25 also hosted a high-level dialogue for least-developed countries, landlocked developing countries, and small island developing states. Representatives of these groups outlined their plans to expand broadband coverage, promote human-centered sustainable development, and strengthen safe and inclusive digital futures.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel