Baku, Yerevan plan to hold next meeting of state commissions on border delimitation in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The next meeting of the state commissions on the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in Armenia, the statement of the Secretariat of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on November 28, 2025, says, Trend reports.

On 28 November 2025, in the city of Gabala, Republic of Azerbaijan, under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, the 12th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held.

It was noted with satisfaction that the 12th meeting of the commissions is being held on the territory of one of the parties, in the Azerbaijani city of Gabala.

The parties agreed to determine the date of the next meeting, in working order, in one of the cities of the Republic of Armenia.