Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports reach new milestones in 10M2025
Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector exports grew by 6.6% in the first 10 months of 2025, totaling $2.99 billion. Food exports rose by 19.8% to $962.1 million, while agricultural exports increased by 27.5% to $769.7 million. Key exports included gold ($276.8 million), tomatoes ($159.8 million), and urea ($153 million).
