Iran tallies exports via Markazi Province customs in 8M2025
Markazi Province exported 1.2 million tons of goods worth $893 million in eight months. Exports went to 87 countries, mainly Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Türkiye, and the UAE. Imports totaled 198,000 tons worth $546 million, and customs revenue rose 27 percent to 22.3 trillion rials (about $35.3 million).
