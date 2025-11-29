Kazakhstan’s IMTS payment value gains momentum in October 2025
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
The value of payments processed through Kazakhstan’s Interbank Money Transfer System (IMTS) increased by 7.4 percent in October 2025 compared to the previous month.
