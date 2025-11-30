Azerbaijan, Poland hold consular consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. On November 28, the first consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland were held in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani delegation at the consultations was headed by the Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emil Safarov, and the Polish delegation was led by the Head of the Department of Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Justyna Chrzanowska.

The current state and prospects for developing cooperation in the field of consular services with the Republic of Poland, including the possibility of signing new bilateral documents in this area and the digitalization of consular services, were discussed during the consular consultations.

During the talks, the parties exchanged views on prospects for multilateral and bilateral cooperation and the expansion of ties in the areas of justice, internal affairs, the prosecutor's office, migration, and consular affairs.