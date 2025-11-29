Turkmenistan expands oil production at Uzynada field

The progress at Uzynada was emphasized during a recent Cabinet meeting, where Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Batyr Amanov, provided a detailed report on the ongoing initiatives aimed at boosting oil production across key fields and platforms.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, upon reviewing the report, stressed the importance of modernizing the oil and gas sector's infrastructure and instructed officials to continue efforts to expand production at hydrocarbon-rich fields like Uzynada.

The newly drilled wells have commenced production of gas condensate, which has been integrated into the national oil pipeline system, marking a crucial advancement in the country’s efforts to increase its hydrocarbon output.