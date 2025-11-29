Turkmenistan expands oil production at Uzynada field

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 29. Turkmenistan’s Türkmennebit State Concern has successfully increased oil production at the Uzynada oil field, following the completion of new production wells, Trend reports via the сountry's Cabinet of Ministers.
The progress at Uzynada was emphasized during a recent Cabinet meeting, where Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Batyr Amanov, provided a detailed report on the ongoing initiatives aimed at boosting oil production across key fields and platforms.
President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, upon reviewing the report, stressed the importance of modernizing the oil and gas sector's infrastructure and instructed officials to continue efforts to expand production at hydrocarbon-rich fields like Uzynada.
The newly drilled wells have commenced production of gas condensate, which has been integrated into the national oil pipeline system, marking a crucial advancement in the country’s efforts to increase its hydrocarbon output.
The additional hydrocarbon volumes from the Uzynada field further highlight its significant potential to bolster Turkmenistan's energy sector.
Located in the Esenguly district of the Balkan Region, the Uzynada field was discovered in 2017 and is renowned for its ultra-deep wells, with drilling depths exceeding 7,150 meters, a record for the deepest well ever drilled in Turkmenistan. The reported increase in production in 2025 is noteworthy: by mid-year, daily output of crude oil and gas condensate from the field had risen by 25 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Geological assessments also confirm that the field holds substantial reserves, with total projected hydrocarbon resources estimated to exceed 12 million tons of oil and 3 billion cubic meters of natural gas. This underscores the government's strategic focus on making significant investments in deep drilling technologies and enhancing production capabilities