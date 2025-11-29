Azerbaijan’s Popular Front Party leaders interrogated by State Security Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Chairman of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Ali Karimli and member of the Party Board Mammad Ibrahim are being interrogated by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The interrogation of Ali Karimli and Mammad Ibrahim was carried out as part of the investigation launched against them.

Earlier, a search was conducted in the house of the Chairman of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Ali Kerimli and the member of the Board of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Mamed Ibrahim.

According to the report, the search and interrogation of the homes of Ali Kerimli and Mamed Ibrahim are related to the criminal case against Ramiz Mehdiyev, which is being investigated by the State Security Service.

The court granted the petition regarding Mehdiyev, who was brought to criminal responsibility for particularly serious crimes, and chose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for a period of four months.

He is accused under Articles 278.1 (actions aimed at seizing state power), 274 (treason) and 193-1.3.2 (legalization of property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.