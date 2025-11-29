U.S. ENERVIEW strives to roll out its products on Azerbaijani market (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. ENERVIEW, a U.S. company specializing in innovative artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for optimizing oil and gas production, plans to roll out its products on the Azerbaijani market, ENERVIEW Chief Operating Officer Sami Suheil said on the sidelines of the SPE Caspian Technical Conference in Baku, Trend reports.

The company is keen on joining forces with regional oil companies, throwing its hat in the ring with technologies that promise to boost oil production and keep the wheels turning on equipment for the long haul.

According to Suheil, their product is a platform that allows engineers to quickly plan their workday and promptly identify problem wells to prevent production losses and reduce operating costs. The company is already holding discussions with local companies and exploring opportunities to boost production and extend the life of equipment.

"ENERVIEW plans to expand into new markets, including the Caspian region countries," he added.

