Azerbaijan's Audiovisual Council holds interactive seminar at journalism faculty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. On November 28, 2025, the Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan organized another educational training seminar for students of the Faculty of Journalism at Baku State University (BSU), Trend reports via the Audiovisual Council.

The event was held in accordance with the relevant Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Media Development Agency, and Baku State University.

Speaking at the opening of the seminar, Samir Khalidoglu, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Journalism at BSU, emphasized the high effectiveness and positive results of such training sessions, which are regularly organized by the Audiovisual Council for students.

Afterwards, Taleh Guliyev, Head of Communications at the Audiovisual Council, gave students detailed information about the organization's activities, particularly the measures taken to protect children's rights, including educating audiovisual media entities in this area.

In the next part of the event, Aykhan Sadigli, senior advisor to the Council's Legal Support and International Cooperation Department, gave a detailed presentation on “Children's Rights in Audiovisual Media.” He provided students with detailed information on current legislative norms, regulatory mechanisms, legal aspects, as well as the powers and responsibilities of the institution as provided for by law.

The interactive seminar ended with answers to numerous questions of interest to students, explanations of real-life examples, and a substantive discussion.