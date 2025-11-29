Azerbaijani boxer wins European championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijani boxer Subhan Mammadov (50 kilograms) has become the winner of the U-23 European Championship, Trend reports.

The national team leader defeated Maksim Rudik (Ukraine) in the final.

Mammadov, who successfully finished all three rounds, won with a score of 4:1 (28:29, 29:28, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27) and became the European champion.

Thus, the national team led by Elbrus Rzayev finished the European Championship with three medals. Before Mammadov, Taghi Nasibov (60 kilograms) and Sabuhi Alizade (+90 kilograms) won bronze medals.

To note, 271 boxers from 33 countries competed in the European Championship.

