Azerbaijan’s AZAL carries out thorough tech inspections on Airbus Aircraft

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29.​ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) promptly conducted technical inspections across its Airbus fleet following official directives from the aircraft manufacturer, Trend reports via AZAL.

Following the inspections, three aircraft were identified as requiring corrective measures. In accordance with these recommendations, the software on these planes was reverted to the previous, stable version.

The directives from Airbus were issued after malfunctions were detected in the flight control systems of A320 family aircraft. The manufacturer indicated that strong solar radiation could interfere with certain flight control data. In response, an urgent software update was initiated, and operators were provided with the necessary guidance.

AZAL confirmed that all technical issues were swiftly and comprehensively addressed, with all aircraft now operating in standard mode.

"Flight safety remains our top priority," the airline emphasized. "All operations are fully aligned with manufacturer requirements and comply with international civil aviation standards."

The Airbus recall followed incidents in which strong solar activity caused disruptions in flight control systems, potentially leading to unexpected trajectory changes without crew input. This recall impacts approximately 6,000 aircraft, representing more than half of all A320 aircraft in operation globally.

